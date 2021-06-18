Kylie Jenner turned to lip fillers after being made to feel "unkissable" by a boy. The 23-year-old make-up mogul has admitted to feeling insecure during her younger years after a bad kissing experience.

She shared: "My love for make-up started with my insecurity with my lips. And I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses. "A guy said to me, 'Oh, my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that. And then, from then ... from then on, I felt ... unkissable." Kylie first started using fillers during her teens and she's recalled desperately wanting to have "bigger lips".

She said during the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion: "I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know - it just really affected me. "I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. "And then finally I was like 'this lip liner isn’t doing it', and I ended up getting my lips done."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Kylie and Travis Scott "aren't shy about showing their love for another". The reality star and Travis, 29, are rumoured to have recently rekindled their romance, and a source close to the situation revealed that while the celebrity duo are not living together, they are "romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed". The insider explained: "Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again.