Kris Jenner went blonde for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. (Picture: Reuters)

Kris Jenner's daughter Kylie urged her to go blonde for the Met Gala, just hours before it took place on Monday. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star turned heads after ditching her dark locks for a light bob during fashion's biggest night and she admitted her do was a last-minute decision made by the 21-year-old beauty mogul.

Kris told E! News on the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City: "A couple of hours ago Kylie decided I should be blonde.

Kris Jenner attends the Met Gala. (Picture: Reuters)

"She said, 'Mom, there's no black hair tonight.' "

Asked if blondes have more fun, she laughed: "It's a great night, so yes."

The 63-year-old matriarch - who was accompanied to the event by her partner Corey Gamble - explained she was "channeling David Bowie" with her Tommy Hilfiger navy jumpsuit, which boasted exaggerated tulle shoulders.

And Kris was very happy with her choice of outfit.

She admitted: "My advice to anybody going to the Met Gala in the future is wear pants because I am so comfortable."

The theme for this year's event was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' and the reality star was very comfortable with the idea.

She laughed: "It's how I dressed all through the '80s."

Corey Gamble, from left, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend The Met Gala. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Kris - who was joined at the event by Kylie and two of her other daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West - also offered some advice for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they welcomed a son into the world on Monday morning.

Asked what she'd tell the new parents, she said: "Just enjoy every second of that first few days. And just close the door, shut out the world and enjoy."