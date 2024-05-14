Kylie Jenner’s daughter inspires her to embrace her natural beauty

Kylie Jenner's daughter has inspired her to embrace a more natural beauty look. The 'Kardashians' star - who has Stormi, six, and Aire, two, with former partner Travis Scott - has grown in confidence since having her children. She says she loves to let her "skin show" now because she sees so many similarities in herself and her little girl.

She told ES Magazine: "Motherhood has definitely made me love myself more — because my daughter looks like me, I get to see my beauty in her. "For make-up, I’ve been going for a more natural look — I love letting my skin show." Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram The beauty mogul's Kylie Cosmetics have made their first foray into fragrance with Cosmic and the scent was inspired by her mother, Kris Jenner.

She said: "Growing up, I always looked up to my mom and grandmother; they always look so pulled together. Especially with fragrance, I always remember my mom used to wear beautiful floral fragrances, which definitely inspired Cosmic in a lot of ways. "The name came naturally — when I finally landed on that perfect scent, it smelled out of this world, and so Cosmic was the perfect name." The fragrance is packaged in pink sculptural bottle and she couldn't be happier with it.

She said: "For Cosmic, I wanted to create a bottle that went with the name." Kylie's own first perfume was her sister Kim Kardashian's 2009 fragrance Signature. She said: "I think the first scent I got was Kim’s debut fragrance. She gave it to me as a gift and it’s all I wore."