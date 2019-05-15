Kylie Jenner has launched a skincare range called "Kylie Skin". (Picture: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner's skin range hasn't even hit the shelves yet and already one of the products is getting bad reviews. Last week businesswoman and reality TV star revealed her skincare range, Kylie Skin.

Kylie Jenner. (Picture: Instagram)

On 22 May Kylie Skin is set to launch six products including a foaming face wash, vanilla milk toner and moisturiser.

Kylie Skin six products. (Picture: Instagram)

But the one product that's currently causing a social media frenzy, is the Walnut Face Scrub.

Kylie Skin Walnut face scrub. (Picture: Instagram)

The face scrub has already received negative responses even before anyone has tried it!

walnut face scrub. my secret to a fresh face. xo, Kylie pic.twitter.com/zRPwqKv0HA — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 14, 2019

Even though Kylie says that her Kylie Skin Walnut scrub is "gentle yet very effective" and that uses it three times a week. She claims that the scrub "buffs away your dead skin cells."

Tweeps are not convince. In fact they are giving the scrub a HELL NO!

Wondering why all the hate when Kylie in fact said that it's "fine walnut powder"?

There's an outcry about the fact that walnut shells are known for being extremely harsh on the skin.

Whether it's crushed or in powder from it can cause fine tears when scrubbed onto your face.

Here are just a few tweets about the scrub:

The self gratifying results from walnut scrubs are really short lived. Your skin may look great now, but the sensitivity & post inflammatory hyperpigmentation will come eventually with consistent usage. https://t.co/cri3TouPlp — Makeup For WOC (@MakeupForWOC) May 14, 2019

A WALNUT FACE SCRUB?! Why is Kylie trying to destroy our skin omfg pic.twitter.com/5QRjVBH5YG — Katie ☀️ (@WizzKhaleesi) May 12, 2019

Kylie Jenner: my new skin care line has a walnut scrub

Skin care nerds: pic.twitter.com/IyrKzfIIMX — proof that gill ⎊ has a heart (@lilg540) May 14, 2019











