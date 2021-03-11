Labello is looking for illustrators to design their new look

Creatives have the opportunity to prove their mettle in Labello's packaging design competition, “Let Your Design Shine!”. The brand is looking for talented creatives to celebrate Africa’s uniqueness and diversity by pushing their creative skills to produce innovative packaging design artwork for either Labello Strawberry Shine or Blackberry Shine. The brand wants fresh, youthful and colourful designs. Contestants will be judged according to the fun, boldness, warmth, happiness and positivity that their designs will possess. Two local designers, Phathu Nembwili and Megan Bird have been appointed by the brand to be the main judges. They will view all the entries received and select (along with Labello representatives) two winners for the competition. The winners will each receive a R25 000 cash prize and their designs will be sold through retail outlets nationwide.

To enter, you must be living in South Africa and have a passion for art or design and make sure your design contains the following:

• Labello logo: The position should not change (must be present in either white or Labello blue.

• Variant name: It should be either Blackberry Shine or Strawberry Shine (it should be text only). Any font or placement can be used.

• Include 24h long-lasting moisture (it should be text only, any font or placement can be used).

• NB: The back of the pack (backing card) should remain unchanged.

The competition is open and closes on April 15 this year.