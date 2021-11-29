Lalela Mswane jets off to Israel for Miss Universe pageant

This past weekend, Mswane jetted off to Eilat, Israel, to participate in the 70th Miss Universe pageant happening on December 12. This comes after Israel announced that they are banning travelling from several Southern Africa countries after a new Covid-19 variant was detected in South Africa.

"Foreigners from these countries will not be able to enter Israel,” said a statement released by the Israel prime minister. The Miss South Africa organisation took to Instagram to wish Mswane well on her journey. They wrote: “Go share your sunshine with the rest of the Universe. @lalela_mswane is off to @missuniverse. We are behind you every step of the way.”