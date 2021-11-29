Lalela Mswane jets off to Israel for Miss Universe pageant
Share this article:
This past weekend, Mswane jetted off to Eilat, Israel, to participate in the 70th Miss Universe pageant happening on December 12.
This comes after Israel announced that they are banning travelling from several Southern Africa countries after a new Covid-19 variant was detected in South Africa.
"Foreigners from these countries will not be able to enter Israel,” said a statement released by the Israel prime minister.
The Miss South Africa organisation took to Instagram to wish Mswane well on her journey.
They wrote: “Go share your sunshine with the rest of the Universe. @lalela_mswane is off to @missuniverse. We are behind you every step of the way.”
Mswane added that she’s grateful to represent her country on the Miss Universe stage.
Over the past few weeks, there has been controversy over Mswane participating in the Miss Universe. Many South Africans were against it, including the South African government, which distanced itself from supporting the Richardsbay beauty.
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, said that while he appreciates Mswane’s interest to participate on the international stage, the reasons that require her withdrawal from Miss Universe far outweigh individual interests.
“If anything, by withdrawing, Miss South Africa’s reputation and overall standing will be far more advanced in South Africa and internationally in comparison to a once-off event that can prove disastrous to her future and public standing as a young, black woman,” said Mthethwa.
South Africans have mixed emotions over Mswane going to Israel. Others are behind her, while some are still against her decision of fulfilling her childhood dream.
Below are some of the reactions:
Wrong flag. Corrected it for you. https://t.co/3QRAr1oZhh pic.twitter.com/HU7txAY9qJ— simmi (@simmiareff) November 28, 2021
Wishing the best of luck to Miss South Africa 🇿🇦 Lalela Mswane as she travels to Eilat, Israel 🇮🇱 to compete at @MissUniverse. https://t.co/1Gs4bCnQR4— Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) November 28, 2021
She’s going to regret this so much. What a tough road she’s chosen. https://t.co/sZxpH8Dr4h— Muchi (@Sipho_Says) November 28, 2021