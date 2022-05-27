Laverne Cox makes history as first transgender Barbie doll

With the world becoming more inclusive and more brands advocating for LGBT+ rights, we are seeing a shift in how they do things. The popular toy brand Barbie, which launched about 175+ dolls as part of its diversity and inclusion drive, has added another doll to the collection.

American actress and LGBT advocate Laverne Cox has made history as she becomes the first transgender Barbie doll. The news broke this week, a few days before she turns 50 on Sunday. Laverne Cox makes history as she becomes the first trans Barbie doll. The doll will be apart of Mattel’s Tribute Collection which honors trailblazing women. pic.twitter.com/IK2URMMf8A — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 25, 2022 Speaking to international media, she said that the whole thing feels surreal.

“I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modelled after a transgender person to their collection,” she said. The “Orange Is The New Black” star was very involved in the creation of the doll, which has multiple outfits to unleash the fashionista in her. “Transgender Barbie is in effect. She’s giving you looks. She’s giving you everything. She gives you a catsuit fantasy, honey,” she told E! News.

The doll is part of Mattel’s Tribute Collection, which honours trailblazing women. Earlier this month, the brand also launched new dolls with hearing aids and vitiligo.

