Linda Mtoba bags new deal with beauty brand

In December last year, she was announced as the face of Bernini, and now, she bagged another deal with a beauty brand.

South African actress Linda Mtoba is on a mission to bag as many campaigns as possible, and she’s killing it.

The cool mom is the face of Vaseline, making her the first local ambassador of the brand.

“I have worked with some amazing brands over the years, and sometimes I feel like I have to pinch myself when I get to work with brands that I really love. Brands I grew up with. They felt like they were part of my family and used by everyone in our home. Vaseline is such an iconic brand and one that has such a strong legacy in South Africa, and I feel extremely grateful and privileged to be called the Face of the brand,” she says.

Mtoba, famous for her role as Nomonde on Mzansi Magic’s “The River,” has become a respected fashion and beauty content creator. She says can’t wait to share what she has in store for the rest of the year.