LISTEN: Khloe Kardashian finally touches on those plastic surgery rumours

Khloe Kardashian has only had “one nose job”. The 37-year-old star has confessed to being “offended” by recent rumours that she’s undergone 12 face transplants.

Khloe said: “It did use to bother me when people were (saying) I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.” The “Kardashians” star has been baffled by the rumours, and insisted she’s only gone under the knife one time. Khloe – who has True, 4, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson – told the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast: “It didn’t bother me. It offended me.

“I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know … I don’t care to lie about it.

“But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why.” Khloe subsequently joked about going under the knife later in life. She said: “That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”

Meanwhile, Khloe previously opened up about her dramatic weight loss. The reality star recalled being “chubby” during her younger years, and explained how her split from Lamar Odom inspired her to get into shape.

