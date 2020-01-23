Lizzo has 'come to terms' with body dysmorphia









Lizzo performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden, in New York. Picture: AP Lizzo has "come to terms" with her body dysmorphia and "evolved". The "Juice" hitmaker is "growing" to love her body more and more every day and likens her own journey to the rise of body positive movement. She said: "I've come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body positive movement is doing the same thing. We're growing together, and it's growing pains, but I'm just glad that I'm attached to something so organic and alive." And the 31-year-old singer insists that her plus size figure is not a "trend". Speaking to the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine, she added: "I'm so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It's not a trend."

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously revealed she believes "body positivity" has become a "trendy thing" and she thinks her message is only just starting to resonate with people now that the "culture" around shaming people for their looks has begun to "change".

She explained: "I've been doing positive music for a long-a** time. Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren't popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialised thing. Now I've seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I'm mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we've never seen anything like this before?"

The "Truth Hurts" singer previously admitted she practices "self-love" to help keep depression at bay as well as making sure she "communicates" with her loved ones.

She said: "I practice self-love. I look in the mirror and say, 'I love you. You're beautiful. You can do anything.' Tell yourself that on your happy days so that you have the strength to tell yourself that on your darker days. Reaching out to people when you're depressed is really hard. I would shut myself away from friends and family. So I've been working on communicating."