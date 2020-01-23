Lizzo has "come to terms" with her body dysmorphia and "evolved".
The "Juice" hitmaker is "growing" to love her body more and more every day and likens her own journey to the rise of body positive movement.
She said: "I've come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body positive movement is doing the same thing. We're growing together, and it's growing pains, but I'm just glad that I'm attached to something so organic and alive."
And the 31-year-old singer insists that her plus size figure is not a "trend".
Speaking to the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine, she added: "I'm so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It's not a trend."