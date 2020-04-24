Lizzo was addicted to makeup

Lizzo got so "addicted" to wearing makeup that she felt ugly without it.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker admitted there was a time where she was so used to seeing herself with a full face of make up on, she didn't like to see her face without it and is glad she has had the "opportunity to turn off" as of late.

She said: "I think it's cool that we get the opportunity to turn off. My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup and just grow my 'fro out and walk around naked in my own garden ... I think I've been in makeup every single day of my life for the last six months. We get addicted to seeing ourselves really dolled up. I had a few days off in Brazil back in February where I wasn't in makeup and I remember being like, 'Yo why am I so ugly to myself right now?' ...It's because I got addicted, used to seeing my face with contour. I never thought that would happen because I'm such an earthy bitch, I can go days without makeup!'"

And the 31-year-old singer feels like she's "doing well" despite the current health crisis across the world and insists her "little problems" aren't anything compared to what other people are going through at the moment.

She added to People magazine: "I feel like I'm doing well. I feel bad because there's so many people who weren't prepared for this. I think that's been the hardest part for me, is emotionally being tapped in and being so empathetic and feeling for people. There's a lot of people right now who are going through it and my little problems ain't nothing compared to theirs."