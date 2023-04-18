London launches world's first mermaid spa

As we’re getting closer to the release of the live-action remake of the 1989 Disney classic “The Little Mermaid”, SpaSeekers.com wants to give the lovers of fine things an opportunity to try out the mermaid life for themselves – by launching the world's first mermaid spa day. Most of us have not seen a mythical mermaid live, however, people in the UK can be mermaids for a day.

The ‘Under the Sea Spa Day’ features ‘tail-ored’ sea-themed treatments and an opportunity to splash about by the pool with their own mermaid tail. Guests can choose from three different beauty treatments, including Mermaid’s Glow Facial, Siren Song Massage, and Deep Sea Detox Wrap. Mermaid’s Glow Facial is a treatment that uses the collagen-stimulating properties of Hebridean seaweed. Its benefits include brightening and balancing skin tone, leaving mermaid-like radiant skin.

Like the song of the siren, the siren song massage is for soothing the body. With Hebridean seaweed body oil and the ishga signature scent of lemon grass, juniper berry, lavender and rose geranium, you’re sure to leave energised and invigorated. Deep Sea Detox Wrap, which includes a sea salt and oil scrub and scalp massage, this detoxing treatment utilises the bioactive components of Hebridean seaweed to eliminate toxins and congestion, improving both skin tone and texture. The mermaid day spa will be hosted on June 13 at Rena Spa at NYX London Holborn, London, UK.