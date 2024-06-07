LOOK: 2024 winter nail colour trends

The weather might be dull and dreary but it doesn’t mean that your nails can’t shine. Winter nail colour trends can add a pop of style to your overall look, even when bundled up in layers during the colder months.

This year, the 2024 winter nail colour trends are all about embracing bold and vibrant shades that bring a touch of warmth and glamour to your fingertips. From deep, rich hues to playful pastels, there’s a colour for every mood and occasion. Back to the classics One of the standouts for this winter is classic red.

Whether you opt for a deep burgundy or a bright cherry red, this timeless colour is perfect for any occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) Shimmer and shine Another popular trend is metallic shades, such as silver, gold, and bronze.