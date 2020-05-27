LOOK: 3 ways to highlight your eyes while wearing a mask

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Like so many women out there, I would never leave the house without red lipstick - an essential handbag item. For other ladies, a shimmering gloss or a sexy nude is their lippy of choice. Then there are those who are obsessed with all things lipstick and have a colour and texture for any mood or occasion. Sadly lipsticks are now gathering dusk on our beauty shelf since our mouths are always under face masks when ever we go out. Of course the mask is far more essential and takes priority over your love for lipstick but it doesn't mean that you have to completely give up having fun with your makeup.

Now's the time to up your eye makeup game, since the eyes are the one striking feature on your face that people will get to see. It's the one area you can now have so much fun with.

We spoke to international makeup artist Raine Tauber on how to accentuate our eyes during this time of corona.

"So lets play with the windows to the soul! Luckily this season offers plenty of fabulous eye trends" says Tauber.

Fly liner

This season, liner is a must have. The look is quite classic with a flick and is a fabulous way to accentuate the eye even when the rest of the face is under a mask.





Pop of colour

Embracing fun and colour is an easy pick me up that we all need right now. For a more subtle approach, go for a colour liner under the eye. Make it as bright or as subtle as you like. If you’re brave, why not try a pop of something bright on the inner corner of the crease?





Embellishment

Nothing lifts the spirits like something shiny (for me at least) so popping a smattering of glitter on your eyes is a wonderful way to spark some joy. I’m partial to full glitter all the way but if you prefer something subtle, try putting just a little on the inner corner of the eye.