Add pops of bold colour on eyes, lips or cheeks this season. Picture: Supplied Girls just wanna have fun and ‘tis the season to be jolly with one party after the other to keep the good times rolling. Finding the perfect outfit for a party, whether it be a beach or club party, is always the fun part of getting ready. And the perfect outfit needs the perfect makeup look. We spoke to makeup artist Raine Tauber about the latest summer makeup trends. Tauber is the director of LMDA agency, the official makeup sponsor for AFI Fashion week. These are the top five hottest makeup looks.

Zen Skin

When it comes to summer makeup, we’re seeing real skin, not too much glow and powder is used strategically to ensure there is no unwanted shine. There’s an element of the rawness where imperfections shine through adding to the reality of skin this season. This means using foundation sparingly. Or you can ditch the foundation all together and simply apply a bit of concealer to cover up here and there.

Electric Dreams

These pops of bold colour can occur on eyes, lips and cheeks this season. There’s a frivolity to makeup and it's about beauty essential techniques but done in brights. Think fluoro liner, bright punchy lips and blush. Pick your favorite shades and wear them all.

Bold Intentions

Black is present in every season, usually in the form of the liner. That is still the case this season but the liner is straighter and bigger than usual. We’ll also be incorporating elements of interest to the liner so sometimes it's adding mascara to give a messy, grungy look around the eye and sometimes its metallic elements.

Gloss all over

Gloss is major this season, eyes lips, cheeks, you name and we glossed it. Think humid, sexy and sweaty. Gloss can be added over colour or black on the eyes to giver textural nuance to a smokey eye. Humid highlights on the cheek evoke memories of dancing all night.

Euphoric

We are also seeing loads of glitter, crystals and sequins. It’s a season of embellishment but set against a raw skin it remains modern, fresh and don’t forget fun. Think halcyon nights and psychedelic dreams, its all a blur of sparkle, reflection and glamour. We’d be remiss not to notice the pop culture influence of the show Euphoria and the amazing looks Donnie Davy created for it.



