How comfortable are you with leaving home without a full face beat?
Would you dare to take a makeup-free selfie and post it on your social media?
Celebrities are constantly under scrutiny. The public is always judging - all social media posts are taken apart word by word.
So can you image how brave and confident a celeb must be to go out without makeup, never mind post a barefaced picture on their social media?
They might get positive responses from fans who find their self-confidence inspiring. While there are others who will find anything to rip those images apart.