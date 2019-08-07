Tamaryn and Demi-Leigh show off the new crown. (Supplied)

On Friday, Woman’s Day, the new Miss South Africa will be crowned with a new crown. The crown was designed by world-renowned local jewellery designer, Johan Louw in association with American Swiss, who are the official fine jewellery partner.

The glittering masterpiece has been named “Buhle” and is inspired by ubuhle uthingo lenkosazana, which means “the beauty of a rainbow”.

It was chosen as a celebration of women, cultural diversity and our rainbow nation.

The new Miss SA crown Buhle. (Supplied)

Buhle is handcrafted in premium 925 sterling silver and features over 2 500 fine-cut cubic zirconia stones of the highest grade, which were hand-cut and set by master diamond cutters and have a total weight of 182cts.

While we wait to see who will wear the new crown, here’s a look at last year’s crown and the Miss Universe and Miss World crown new Miss SA could possibly wear.

Reigning Miss SA Tamaryn Green. (ANA)

Miss Universe Philippines Catriona Gray, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Miss World Manushi Chillar, 2017. (Color China Photo via AP)

The Miss South Africa pageant will be held at Time Square in Pretoria on Women’s Day, August 9. The crown will not only captivate the audience in the Sun Arena but also the TV viewers watching the broadcast live on M-Net (DStv channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) from 17h00.

Miss SA 2019 finalist with the new crown. (Supplied)



