LOOK: Ashley Graham shows fans what her skin looks like under a magnifying glass

Ashley Graham has shown her fans what her skin looks like under a magnifying glass. The 33-year-old model took to Instagram to post a video of her complexion up close through the looking glass during a visit to New York City facialist Mzia Shiman's spa this weekend. She said in the clip: "This isn't a filter." Before adding with an evil laugh: "It's a magnifying glass." The trip to the spa for a facial comes after the catwalk beauty recently admitted her postpartum hair loss was a "shock to the system" and revealed she swears by retinol for helping to reduce redness caused by acne.

She said: "My whole hairline fell out four months postpartum, so that was a shock to my system. Then I got back acne, and I was like, what is happening? So, I reached out to all my mommy friends. They’re like, oh yeah, it’s so typical. I just started adding a little bit of retinol here and there. So, my skin has changed, and I’m working on reducing the redness."

Ashley - who has teamed up with tanning brand St. Tropez to launch the Ultimate Glow Kit - also shared some of her self-tanning tips.

She said: "It’s all about the prep. You have got to exfoliate, and if you’re a shaver, shave. Then it’s all about the lotion. Ensure you do the whole hand into the hand’s heel, elbows, knees, feet on the bottom, and the back. You want to use a light lotion, not something that’s super thick. Then when you’re applying the tanner, make sure you go in a slow-motion upward because my ultimate glow kit dries instantly, within seconds. It’s not streaky, but you always want to use a mitt.

To get to the middle part of your back, that’s hard to get; you want to use the Face Purity Mist. It’s for your face, but if you spray it on your back and that area, you will have a tan back. I take a little bit of a lukewarm shower in the morning because I’m not looking to fry the tan. There’s no transfer throughout the middle of the night, I see nothing on my sheets, and then boom, you have the ultimate glow."