LOOK: Bonang brings the heat with thirst trap pics

Local TV personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba has once again reminded Mzansi that she’s no wallflower. Taking to social media, the House of BNG owner shared a few saucy snaps of herself wearing a corset-style bodysuit, fishnet stockings and high heels.

Story continues below Advertisment

Captioning the post “BNG” alongside a naughty emoji, Matheba reminded her haters why she’s a slay queen. BNG. 😈 pic.twitter.com/rw2kF6WiR9 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) April 10, 2022

Obviously, her more than five million Twitter followers had lots to say, with some even eluding to DBN Gogo’s now infamous tweet. Just be my sugar momma once😭😭😭❤️❤️ — Leka Mashishi(Mochene)🇿🇦 (@LekaMashishi) April 10, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Ka new nose — Davido (@getitup10) April 10, 2022 pic.twitter.com/mC5plUaUiC — Qhawekazi🌻888🔮 (@mbalenhleNtul15) April 10, 2022 The 34-year-old has had a busy few months since returning to her home country.

Story continues below Advertisment

Just last week, she hosted the ’Real Housewives of Lagos’ event held in Joburg. Guests included the likes of the cast of “The Wife”, “Big Brother Mzansi” contestants and winners. Queen B rocked her signature bob look and went through two costume changes.

Story continues below Advertisment

Bonang Matheba at The Real Housewives of Lagos premiere. Photo Supplied After returning from her trip to Lagos, she promptly shut down rumours of an alleged nose job. Social media blogger Musa Khawula stoked the fire by claiming she “purchased a new nose”.

Although she did not directly respond to Khawula’s tweet, she replied to a tweep who called Musa out on his post about Bonang. “You really suck dude,” wrote @Tay_Dlamini. Bonang agreed with @Tay_Dlamini and wrote: “He does…now, I’m forced to do something about it.”