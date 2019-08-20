Ashley Graham has never been shy about her body. Picture: Instagram

Model Ashley Graham, who is now pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Ervin, recently posted a nude closeup picture showing her pregnancy stretch marks. Yes, it’s admirable that she posted such an intimate image, but Graham is known and admired for embracing and loving her body. So the post doesn’t really come as much of a surprise.

Ashley Graham. Picture: Instagram

We would love to see more female celebrities show women that they too have their imperfections.

That like most women out there, they have post-pregnancy stretch marks which is common and unavoidable, or that the skin on their breasts has changed, often with stretch marks as well, after breastfeeding.

It would be comforting to see that celebs too have lumps, bumps and dimples on their bottoms and thighs. And that it’s normal to have a tummy role when you’re sitting down.

Fortunately, there are a few more celebs out there who are comfortable enough in their own imperfect skin and aren't shy to show their “flaws”.

Here are the famous women who have shown that stretch marks and cellulite are perfectly normal.

Mom of three, Kourtney Kardashian, proudly showed off her stripes while wearing a sexy black swimwear saying, “I love my little stripes”.

Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

“The Good Place” star, Jameelah Jamil, posted a picture showing the stretch marks on her breasts with the caption, “Boob stretch marks are a normal, beautiful thing”.

Jameela Jamil. Picture: Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, who’s a mom of two, once posted a picture of her thighs on her Snapchat account with the caption, "Lol my thighs have tributaries".

Chrissy Teigen. Picture: Snapchat

Actress Amy Schumer showed exactly what a normal post-baby belly looks like.

Amy Schumer. Picture: Instagram



