Charlotte Tilbury has launched a lipstick range that includes Glowing Jen in homage to Jennifer Aniston. Picture: Xinhau

Charlotte Tilbury has launched a range of 11 lipsticks "inspired by incredible icons" including Jennifer Aniston, Amal Clooney and JK Rowling.



The beauty mogul has released the names of her much-anticipated Hot Lips 2 collection, and the star has revealed that each shade represents an "incredible icon" including the 50-year-old 'Friends' actress, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 'Spinning Around' hitmaker Kylie Minogue and Charlotte's own mother Patsy.

The A-List make-up artist wrote on Instagram: "Darlings, thank you to everyone who played the #HOTLIPS 2 game!! Who did you guess? I am SO excited to reveal the final #HOTLIPS 2 names, inspired by 11 INCREDIBLE ICONS: rule breakers, record makers and history shakers!!!

Charlotte will continue her work from her previous Hot Lips collection that launched in 2016, and support the charity Women for Women International - which helps women survivors of war rebuild their lives.

She added: "Darlings, as you know, #HotLips is raising money for the incredible charity @womenforwomen! As lipstick is happiness in a tube, I want to start a positivity and happiness campaign around the world with a #HAPPYKISS chase, and I need your help!! Take part by simply kissing someone or something that makes you happy, add #HAPPYKISS, TAG @ctilburymakeup, @womenforwomen & those who make you happy, to pass it on!

Hot Lips 2 will launch on June 20, 2019 on CharlotteTilbury.com and in all stores from June 27 2019.



