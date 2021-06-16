LOOK: Chrissy Teigen gets a new tattoo inspired by daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen has got a new tattoo drawn on her arm by her daughter Luna. The 35-year-old model's five-year-old girl Luna - whom she has with her husband John Legend - drew the cartoon butterfly on her mum's body, and now she's turned it into a permanent inking.

Taking to Instagram after her daughter's preschool graduation, she wrote: "Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent. "I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged.

"A little imperfect, a little messy, but she's here to stay. Lol. Love you all to bits, I really do. "Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you. I send you love. ow annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anywho, love you, love you, love you. Here's to the messes in progress. (sic)"

As well as discussing the tattoo and responding to her critics, Chrissy - who also has three-year-old son Miles with her man - admitted she "sobbed" as her daughter and her preschool class had their graduation ceremony. She said: "I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when john’s much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p’s as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents. "I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. they’re SO young.

Their eyes are gonna see so much. They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. "But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends. (sic)" Chrissy also wrote about the "wealth of gratitude" she feels for "life alone and those unimaginable bonds". She continued: "To the people that never let up with the texts, to my diamond painters, the ones who wanted to give me space, the girls who wiped the snot, and my f***ing rock of a husband, my god I love you.