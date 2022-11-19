LOOK: Colour Me Sim pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

It’s been a week since “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered in South Africa. Since then, we’ve seen people watch the film in their stylish African-inspired garb. However, there is one particular content creator, Simphiwe Mbatha, who used her creative make-up skills to honour the late “Black Panther” star, Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died on August 28, 2020. Known as “Colour Me Sim,” the award-winning make-up artist took to Instagram to share a video of the make-up look she did to honour Boseman’s memory and celebrate the premiere of the new film. “Back again with another look inspired by the memory of the incredibly talented Chadwick Bosman. Before posting my ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ look, I wanted to pay tribute to the original Black Panther, gone way too soon and will never be forgotten.

“This man managed to win our hearts in such a short space of time and made such a huge impact on millions of people around the world. This look means the absolute world to me – I haven’t done a dedicated look in a long time hence the rustiness of my skills. It was an absolute honour to honour a young, talented & black individual,” wrote Mbatha. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colour Me Simphiwe (@colourme__sim) She painted Boseman’s face on her chest and did a magnificent face beat with purple eyes. Her comment section is full of compliments, with some suggesting that Marvel Studios should consider hiring her.

Instagram user @lesego_yellow commented: “This made me so emotional …Chad was everything, and he made me fall in love with the true essence of Wakanda forever.” Another user, @sydpocket said: “Listen to me!!!!! Ur absolutely amazing! I’ve been following you for a while now, and the make-up has always been amazing. The artwork is catching up fast, and I LOVE it for you! Amazing.” Below are our favourite artistic make-up looks by Colour Me Sim.