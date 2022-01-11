LOOK: Duchess of Cambridge danced to rock and waltz while shooting her 40th birthday portraits

Catherine celebrated her landmark birthday on Sunday and to mark the occasion, three new images of the royal, taken by Paolo Roversi, were released and will enter the National Portrait Gallery.

The photographer first met Catherine in November at Kensington Palace for tea and biscuits and admitted she was "apprehensive" about posing for him.

He told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera: “At first the Duchess was apprehensive. She is machine-gunned by photographers every day but is not used to posing.

“Knowing my photos with models she was a little fearful of facing a real session, which required about four hours of work. But I reassured her that once we started it was going to be very easy. And so it was.”