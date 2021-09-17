LOOK: Fans shocked by Nene Leakes' new look

We’re still shocked by Nene Leakes’ new look following her latest Instagram post. The 53-year-old who stars on the Real Housewives of Atlanta took to Instagram to share with her 3.9 million followers a picture of herself wearing a wig by Jasmine Dior and make-up by Graceful Artistry. I would like to think that make-up is something people wear to enhance their beauty, not turn them into completely different people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) When I saw that picture of Leakes, I swear I thought it was her friend or someone else. It was only when I looked closely at the photo and recognised her beautiful white teeth that I realised that indeed, it was her.

We know that Leaks likes blonde hair, and it looks good on her. However, in that picture she looks nothing like a black woman. If anything, she looks like a blonde. And I wasn’t the only one who saw a completely different person. Even her followers were in disbelief. “Nene this picture scared me. I didn’t recognise you. All love,” commented @lil_buttnessa. Another Instagram user, @br.ee.23 said: “I know you’re going through a lot right now, but all the face turning or whatever is a bit frightening Nene. You don’t need all that, you’re beautiful just the way you are.”