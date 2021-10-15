LOOK: Hot mama coming through as Minnie Dlamini-Jones sets pulses racing with thirst trap Instagram pic

Minnie Dlamini-Jones didn’t come to play. Throughout the year, she’s been serving us body goals. And now she wants the world to know that she’s owning it after posting a sultry picture of herself on Instagram.

Pictured in nothing but a long, blonde weave, the hot mama looks comfortable in her own skin. She cheekily captions the post: “Alexa play Rihanna – Skin.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

The post gained more than 210K likes and 2 600 comments. Many of her industry friends like Unathi Nkayi and Zuraida Jardine heaped praises on her stunning physique. The picture which was shot by Stevel Marc Photography is testament to the television personality celebrating her wins.

This year has encompassed many highs for Dlamini-Jones. In August, she made her producing debut with new kykNet movie PA, and even has a new skincare range in the works. Goodbye Gogo, which she executive produced, is now streaming on Showmax. Dlamini-Jones was also named as ambassador for global fashion brand Ipanema and is fronting their upcoming SS21 campaign, “Summer Belongs to Ipanema,” set to launch later this month.

She expressed how grateful she was to be working with a brand that makes 100% recyclable vegan products. “To be the face of a brand that encompasses the summer beach girl that I truly am, feels like home,” she said. “Sustainability and social responsibility have always been very important to me.