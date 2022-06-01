LOOK: Hottest make-up looks spotted on the Cannes Festival 2022 red carpet

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival took place at the Palace of Festivals and Congresses of Cannes from May 17 to 28 was not just a celebration of cinematic excellence but a celebration of fashion.
While Tom Cruise’s film, “Top Gun: Maverick”, which premiered at the festival, was one of the most talked about events, the red carpet looks certainly had us glued to our devices as industry A-listers glittered in expensive gems and showed off designer garments.
From Bella Hadid’s dramatic black vintage Gianni Versace gown to Rebecca Hall’s bright pink and red custom Gucci, celebs served memorable outfits, but let's take a closer look at the beauty looks that trended this year.
Dramatic graphic eyes
Probably one of the most striking and certainly most talked about make-up looks this year was that of Indian actress Deepika Padukone. Her intense, Cleopatra-like eye-liner with thick lashes was breathtakingly striking.
Model Bella Hadid’s sharp graphic black eye make-up highlighted her feline features.
Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver’s cat eye graphic liner look was sleek and crisp.
Coco Rocha’s look was a modern take on classic Hollywood winged eye-liner.
Actress and model Larsen Thompson’s exaggerated extended liner gave a punk-rock edge to her look.
While Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere’s striking Boucheron neckpiece was a striking part of her look, her graphic liner didn’t go unnoticed.
Red lips are eternal
Rebecca Hall’s pink and red Gucci dress leant itself to a classic bold red lip. Side note: She did her own red carpet hair and make-up.
Draped in emerald and diamond-studded Chopard jewellery Salma Abu-Deif's vibrant red lips were the perfect choice to offset the green jewels.
Actress Diane Kruger perfectly matched up her red lips with her red Oscar de la Renta gown.
Kat Graham opted for classic old Hollywood glam with a red lip and bold wing.
Tones of pink
While actress Elle Fanning’s soft curls and baby bow accessory gave her a fairly-like look, her blush pink themed make-up was the perfect match to her dazzling Armani Privé gown.
Model Jourdan Dunn’s shimmer pink eye make-up was a follow-through on the baby pink princess gown from Ashi Studio.