LOOK: Hottest make-up looks spotted on the Cannes Festival 2022 red carpet

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival took place at the Palace of Festivals and Congresses of Cannes from May 17 to 28 was not just a celebration of cinematic excellence but a celebration of fashion. While Tom Cruise’s film, “Top Gun: Maverick”, which premiered at the festival, was one of the most talked about events, the red carpet looks certainly had us glued to our devices as industry A-listers glittered in expensive gems and showed off designer garments.

From Bella Hadid’s dramatic black vintage Gianni Versace gown to Rebecca Hall’s bright pink and red custom Gucci, celebs served memorable outfits, but let's take a closer look at the beauty looks that trended this year. Dramatic graphic eyes Probably one of the most striking and certainly most talked about make-up looks this year was that of Indian actress Deepika Padukone. Her intense, Cleopatra-like eye-liner with thick lashes was breathtakingly striking.

