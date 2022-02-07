LOOK: Inside Miss SA Lalela Mswane’s homecoming tour

Reigning Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane embarked on a homecoming tour this past weekend. The tour, from February 4 to 6, saw the Zulu beauty land at King Shaka International Airport. After meeting her supporters, she attended the King Cetshwayo District Municipality Matric Awards class of 2021.

At the event, at which she gave a speech, Mswane wore a red Khosi Nkosi dress with an African-print single sleeve. She encouraged the matriculants to venture into entrepreneurship to create more opportunities for themselves and their communities.

"I want every matriculant to aspire to be an employer as opposed to being an employee. It is time we stopped waiting for seats to be allocated to us, and we start building our own tables not only for our benefit but from the communities from which we stem. Let us encourage a culture of entrepreneurship. The world needs more dreamers, change-makers and action makers, and today, I stand before an audience comprising exactly that. You all have the ability to create your own employment opportunities, so do not wait for them to come to you," said Mswane.

On day two of the tour, she went on a morning safari at Mfulawozi Wilderness. Later on, she donned a Zamaswazi peach Nguni dress and made her way to KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma. She was welcomed by his majesty, King Misuzulu Zulu KaZwelithini, and other dignitaries. King Misuzulu Zulu KaZwelithini welcomes Miss SA, Lalela Mswane, in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA) On the last day, she went to Kwa-Sokhulu Emadengeni to meet her supporters. Her last stop was at Kwasokhulu, her home town, where she was welcomed by family and friends.