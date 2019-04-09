Everard Read gallery in Johannesburg was filled with beauty rebels last week when international celeb makeup artist, Sir John Barnett officially launched his makeup range with W.Beauty.



Sir John x W.Beauty collaboration is not the first. Over the years Sir John has worked with W.Beauty where they delivered a series of memorable makeup masterclasses across the country.





He has also lent his artistic hand to various Woolworths' campaigns and events, including collaborating with artists backstage at Woolworths’ Style By SA runway show at SA Fashion Week.





Volume 1 of Sir John x W.Beauty makeup range. Picture: Supplied.





The limited edition makeup range marks an important step for South African retail as it is the first time that a popular South African retailer has worked closely with a well-known international authority to produce a makeup collection that has been created for South African women’s naturally sun-kissed skin.





The event was MC was Ayanda Thabethe and guests were treated to a selection of sumptuous Volume 1-inspired treats created by My Kitchen Rules guest judge, Vanessa Dorwood.



