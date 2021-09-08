LOOK: It’s a mask – but for your vagina

The self-care trend has taken on many variations over the past few years with vaginal health being one of them. One person who had been making an overnight success of her small business is Lindy Rama-Ellis, former wife of swimmer Michael Klim.

The owner of Fig Femme, a vaginal wellness brand, says she can’t keep up with demand after reality TV star and Poosh owner Kourtney Kardashian plugged her products on Poosh’s social media pages. Her label became the first Australian brand to be featured on Poosh and now her products are selling like hot cakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIG (@figfemme) “There were a few naysayers early on,” Rama-Ellis told The Herald Sun. “But since then we have been picked up by Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh, which has been incredible,” she said.

According to the Daily Mail, products from the range include a “Refresh Daily Wash“ for your intimate parts, and the ”Revive Hydrating Mist“ for eliminating odour-causing bacteria. But what customers are really interested in is the “Restore Mask”. Described as a “luxurious sheet mask specifically designed for your vulva skin,” it aims “to hydrate, soothe and protect”.

Apparently, “Restore” is formulated with hand-picked nourishing ingredients from around the globe, creating a “unique formula suited to your most delicate skin”. When taken out its packaging, the mask resembles something that looks like really big panties.

Instructions include applying it directly on the vulva area, pressing down firmly and leaving it on for between 15 and 20 minutes. Then gently massaging remaining serum into the area, including upper thighs and bum until fully absorbed. We’re no experts here, but we’re guessing this vaginal mask gives new meaning to self-care. In fact, we wouldn’t mind giving it a go in honour of Self-care Sunday.