LOOK: It’s the smouldering eyes and high heels for us as Minnie Dlamini reclaims her independence

Minnie Dlamini is living life on her own terms. It was evident to see when the local sports presenter shared a sexy photo of herself on social media this week. Taking to Instagram, the TV personality looked unrecognisable dressed in a crisp white shirt and black bikini bottoms.

Story continues below Advertisment

But what got our attention was her smouldering eyes, made to look oh so gorgeous, thanks to her dramatic eye make-up. And don’t get started on those strappy high heels – your fav didn’t come to play. Captioning the post with a Bob Marley quote: “Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet,” Dlamini’s thirst trap picture got hearts racing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) Could it maybe he her declaration to enjoy the single life ever since her separation from estranged hubby Quinton Jones?

Story continues below Advertisment

Whatever she is trying to project, we’re loving it for her. The couple announced in February this year that they were getting divorced in a joint statement shared on social media. “In the last 2 years, our family has experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time, we found comfort in knowing we had each other.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will,” they shared with their fans. In the meantime, Dlamini’s industry peers have been showering praises on her. Local chef The Lazy Makoti referred to her as “The Body”, and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi responded with a cheeky joke, “Uuuuggh! So rude!”

Story continues below Advertisment