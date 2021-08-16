LOOK: Jada Pinkett Smith starts working on her tattoo sleeve

Jada Pinkett Smith has started working on her tattoo sleeve. The 49-year-old actress has said it’s her dream to have an arm full of tattoos by the time she’s 60, as she unveiled her latest inking on Instagram on Sunday.

Jada’s tattoo depicts Mata Sita, a Hindu goddess and the heroine of the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, who is the goddess of sacrifice, purity, love and simplicity. Alongside a picture of her new artwork, she wrote: “I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) “Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin (sic)” The other goddesses that the ‘Girls Trip’ star referenced in her caption include Arabian goddess Allat, African goddess Oshun and Quan Yin, the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion.

Jada’s latest inking is placed just above the tattoo of three blooming lotuses that she unveiled in May, which match similar inkings received by Jada’s daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The matching tattoos were done by Dr. Woo, and the process was documented on the trio’s hit Facebook Watch series, ‘Red Table Talk’. At the time, Jada posted pictures of the ink to social media and wrote: “Look what we did!!! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit. Now I want a sleeve!!!! (sic)” Meanwhile, Jada made another big change to her appearance last month when she decided to shave her head after her daughter Willow encouraged her because it was "time to let go".