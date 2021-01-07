LOOK: Jennifer Lopez shows off her perfect booty in skimpy bikini

From singing to acting to business, we know Jennifer Lopez is one busy lady, but that clearly doesn’t stop her from keeping her most famous asset in great shape.

At 51, the I’m Real singer has again proven that age really ain’t nothing but a number.

Showing off her perfectly toned and rounded bottom in her latest Instagram post has left fans drooling.

Wearing a shimmering burgundy bikini and Christian Dior bucket hat, the mother-of-two posed on a picture perfect beach with a blue sky as backdrop, which showed off her glowing tanned skin.

Just to add that extra bit of heat, the picture showed her pulling the bikini bottom straps up, drawing even more attention to her flawless bum. Her bottom might be covered in beach sand, but hey, who noticed?.