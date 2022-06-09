LOOK: Kat Von D starts covering up ‘garbage’ tattoos with huge ‘blackout’ design

Mexican-American tattoo artist, model, entrepreneur and recording artist Kat Von D has covered up her “garbage, drunken tattoos” with a huge “blackout”. The former “LA Ink” star acknowledge that some fans won’t “understand” her bold choice but she is a big fan of the “sleekness and simplicity” of the all black block.

Story continues below Advertisement

Urging fans to read the entire caption alongside a photo of her legs on Instagram, she writes: “I’m so happy with how this blackout tattooing by @hoode215 is coming together! “Today we knocked out my entire upper thigh all the way to my butt (which I would share with you guys the entire tattoo, but you know I always like to keep it PG) ...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) “Before anyone starts criticising, I encourage you to remember that it’s okay not to like or even understand things. Trust me, I’ve seen plenty of tattoos I personally would never get. “And those differences make this world so much more interesting! So no need to comment any negativity.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Just know that I absolutely LOVE it, and it’s extremely refreshing for me to see all the garbage, drunken tattoos I had scribbled all over my leg that I got before I became sober, be covered by sleekness and simplicity.” The 40-year-old star also praised tattoo artist Hoode Philly, who is known for his blackout work, hailing his “incredible” talent. “Thank you @hoode215 for sharing your incredible abilities with me. Your blackout tattoos are my ultimate favorite! (sic)”

Story continues below Advertisement

Plenty of fans offered support in the comments, with some of her followers backing the idea. One wrote: “And that’s why I love the tattoo world! Tattoos bring so much diversity, and interesting art, even if it’s not necessary your taste, it’s still good!"

Story continues below Advertisement

Another added: “Beautiful and timeless, just like you!” Others questioned the decision, with some pondering how she will feel in the future.