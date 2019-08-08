Lila Grace with mom Kate Moss. Picture: Instagram

London - Most 16-year-old girls would rather finish their homework than take fashion advice from their mother. But Kate Moss’s daughter seems happy to emulate the supermodel as she makes her own mark on the industry.

Lila Grace Moss has clearly taken a leaf out of Mum’s book as she poses for a black and white photo - reminiscent of Kate’s early headshots from the Eighties.

The rising star showed off the resemblance, going make-up-free and wearing her hair slicked back for the natural-look shot.

Kate, 45, shared the snap of the teenager on her modelling agency’s Instagram account.

After years of staying out of the public eye, Lila Grace is becoming hot property after signing to her mother’s agency and being named the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty last year. Last November, she shot her first solo magazine cover for Dazed – which is owned by her father, Jefferson Hack.





Daily Mail