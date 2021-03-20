LOOK: Kim Kardashian West blings-up her teeth with R260K diamond and opal grill

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram show off her new grill to her 210 million followers. The jewelled teeth accessory features dazzling diamonds and opals, which are the reality-TV star’s birthstone. US Weekly spoke with Elan Pinhasov, co-owner of Gabby Elan Jewelry and, while the official price was not released, they learned that the opal and diamond mouthpiece is estimated at around $18 000 (about R250k). According to Pinhasov, it took nearly two months to create. The Instagram pic is a close-up of the grill clearly showing the tiny pavé diamonds and opal stones with the caption: “New opal birthstone grill alert.“

Kathyrn Money from Brilliant Earth notes that opal stones are a “unique” choice for a grill.

“Opals are popularly known for their milky, rainbow glow and fire … it’s the perfect complement to the sparkle of the surrounding diamonds.”

The business woman is clearly a fan of these teeth accessories as this isn’t her only teeth grill.

When she dropped her Classic Blossom Collection she shared an image showing off a diamond encrusted grill that read her name “KIM”.

Kim Kardashian’s KIM grill. Picture: Instagram

Showing off another one of her lipstick shades, she’s seen wearing a simple band of diamonds suspended over the top of her bottom teeth.

Another teeth grill is a simple solid gold cover.

The 40-year-old mom of four isn’t the only one in the Karsdashian/Jenner clan who are fans of teeth grills.

Model sister Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing gold grills over her two back teeth.

During her pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing a shimmering diamond piece.