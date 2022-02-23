LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian shares pictures of her unique manicure

On Monday, Kourtney, 42, showed viewers and fans her new manicure on her Instagram story. What makes this manicure so special? you may ask.

Well, The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star got Barker's initials painted on her ring fingers. Her red, almond-shaped nails featured a black designer "T" on her left ring finger and a “B” on the other. It matches Kourtney’s new look and fashion sense … and new life with her fiancé. Kardashian kept the caption simple with a red heart Emoji.