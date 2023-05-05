LOOK: Local nail technician uses real bank notes as nail art

South Africans like to copy trends even when it’s unnecessary. While we are still trying to process the new look of the South African bank notes, others are using the old notes as nail art.

Pictures of nails done by Snothando P Sihlangu have been circulating on social media, where the technician used a R100 note to do nail art on a client. The nails are cute, but illegal. What just happened? 😳 pic.twitter.com/K8P2sioRO9 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 4, 2023 According to Section 34(1)(f) of the South African Reserve Bank Act No 90 of 1989: “it is an offence to wilfully deface, soil or damage a banknote. It’s a constitutional and statutory obligation to protect the integrity and value of the currency.”

Sihlangu’s client probably saw the trend on TikTok, where international nail technicians have been cutting bank notes and using them as nail art. What they didn’t know was that it is probably legal in other countries. They could've used other things as nail art because even photocopying is not an option. The South African Reserve Bank Act No 90 of 1989 further states: “No reproduction of images of the currency is allowed unless the written permission has been granted by the Bank.”

Now tweeps are calling for Sihlangu and her client to be arrested. “@SAPoliceService @SAReserveBank, for once, please for once do your jobs. People are now committing crimes and posting on social media because they know that you are useless and you are just good for collecting salaries and wasting taxpayers money. You have the name of the business,” commented @lesomo_sunny. Imagine trying to flex only to get arrested? Sometimes it’s best to stick to what you know, instead of trying to be edgy.