LOOK: Lorna Maseko's ‘body is bodying’ as she marks 40th birthday with sexy Dubai snaps

South African television host, author and international celebrity chef Lorna Maseko celebrated her 40th birthday with an international trip surrounded by her closest friends. Jet lag seems to be something Maseko does not suffer from as she has been quite the jet-setter lately, travelling from one international destination to the next.

Most recently Maseko was in Los Angeles for her first pop up restaurant experience, where she dined guests such as singer Omarion, and now she is in the United Arab Emirates celebrating her 40th. Taking to Instagram, the “Homegrown Tastes South Africa” presenter posted a cute video of herself walking about the fabulous Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) “Grateful to God for another year, this new phase in my life and my absolutely beautiful daughter. Happy Birthday Lorns🥂❤️,” captioned Maseko. The festivities did not end there. Maseko showed off her stellar body in a bikini whilst on a yacht, surrounded by her close friends, twins Blue and Brown Mbombo, Mpho Tsila and stylist Lesego Kgosimolao.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) Maseko’s comment section was filled with comments celebrating her as she turned a year older and of course, her body.

Somizi commented: “Haibo. Body is bodying” and presenter Nomalanga Shozi said: “Honey😍😍😍 Happy Birthday Darrrrrling!” _tinacele said: “Why couldn't I fit into your suitcase??? 🤣🤣🤣 looking sexy hun.” Brass_construction said: “😍😍You look magnificent!! I hope you are having your best birthday ever. Living your golden life in the golden time of the day.”