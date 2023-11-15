Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

LOOK: Minnie Dlamini blesses us with sexy bikini pic - but fans still not over her Itumeleng Khune jibe

Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Supplied

Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Minnie Dlamini has once again come under the spotlight after trending on X on Tuesday.

On Monday the TV presenter came under fire after a short clip of Sunday’s episode of ‘Curated by Tanqueray’ started trending because she couldn’t believe that her ex-boyfriend, soccer star Itumeleng Khune, is still playing soccer.

In the clip she said: “No, man Khune, doesn't still play,” to which someone in the studio responded “he was playing” to which she said “he still plays” with an expression of utter disbelief.

Of course X users dragged her for not knowing this.

Later in the day, Dlamini took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a bikini showing off her voluptuous body alongside a pool.

She captioned the image: “Kuthiwani lapho kuX?” (What are they saying there by X?)

While she did post the image on Instagram, it soon found its way onto X.

As things always do.

@LessyJantjie took to X and posted the same picture and a few screenshots of responses to her Instagram post with the caption: “Minnie asked & the people responded.”

One person responded to her Instagram post saying: “Your also still presenting after 15 years on TV! What’s new.”

However, people on X had a whole lot more to say.

“She should have not yazi. She thought X people don’t have Insta was the ridiculous thought 🤣🤣🤣 she doesn’t know that X people will fetch what’s on WhatsApp, Insta, Tik Tom and FB to come and answer in X 🤣😂😂. X ke court 🤣🤣🤣and we all judges” commented @Daphnedark1.

@Phuza_7 tweeted: “X people are really everywhere. 😭”

“The minute she mentioned X our soldiers lost their Instagram etiquette,” wrote @DocPhuti.

IOL Lifestyle

Related Topics:

Minnie DlaminiTwitterViralCelebrity BeautySouth African CelebsEntertainment