LOOK: Miss SA 2022 top 10 finalists revealed

The wait is over. The Miss South Africa 2022 top 10 finalists have finally been revealed. At an event hosted at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton on Monday night, which was attended by Bonang Matheba, reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswane, Thando Thabethe and other celebrities, 10 ladies from across the country were announced as this year’s Miss SA finalists.

The top 10 are: Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack. These ladies were selected by a panel of judges which included Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie, body-positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Dentsu CEO Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, Editor-in-Chief, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe.

Your Miss South Africa 2022 Public vote winner @Ndavi_Nokeri 🎉🥳#misssa2022 pic.twitter.com/KzKAZJTqo6 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) June 13, 2022 The finalists still have a long way to go. They will be campaigning for the public votes before walking the final stage in August, where one of them will be crowned the new Miss SA. The top three will also get an opportunity to shine by possibly representing the country in international pageants.

However, such is not guaranteed as the organisation might decide that only the queen participates in international pageants. Meet your Miss South Africa 2022 Top 10 Finalist @anarzadeomar 🤩#misssa2022 #top10finalist pic.twitter.com/On1ngr9LDb — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) June 13, 2022

