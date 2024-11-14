LOOK: Miss Universe unveils dazzling new pearl crown design

The dazzling 73rd Miss Universe crown has been introduced to the contestants and the public for the first time. Miss Universe took to Instagram to share a stunning and elegant pearl crown that was created in the Philippines.

The crown, “The light of infinity” was carefully hand-made by a popular Filipino luxury brand, Jewelmer which specialises in sustainably producing the finest golden South Sea pearls. The Jewelmer brand took to Instagram to share how the Miss Universe crown was carefully crafted by hand before officially unveiling it to the public. They wrote in their caption, “Jewelmer makes history with the first Filipino-crafted crown for Miss Universe.

“Countless hands have contributed to this masterpiece — from Jewelmer’s dedicated pearl farmers to the Filipino master craftsmen — making it a striking emblem of the magic that transpires when man works in harmony with nature.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewelmer (@jewelmer) The yellow pearl crown was unveiled on Wednesday, with the Jewelmer CEO, Jacques Christophe Branelle, his wife, Mia Branelle as well as the chief marketing officer, Marion Branelle se Guzman present at the unveiling ceremony.

The luxury brand took to Instagram after the unveiling ceremony to give more finer details about the crown which will be worn by Sheynnis Palacios’ successor. “Caressed by the sun’s rays, the sea generously offers a magical gift — the rare golden South Sea pearl, the National Gem of the Philippines. “A miracle created in 377 steps over five years, this treasure is brought to life by the most pristine environment and utmost human care.

“This precious gem embodies our co-existence with Mother Nature. As long as there is a pearl, there is life shining through every moment,” they wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewelmer (@jewelmer) To catch the Miss Universe finale tune in on SABC3, this Sunday, November 17 at 4am.