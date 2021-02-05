LOOK: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shares the picture that changed her life

One never knows how and when your life can forever be changed. How the path you’re on can suddenly go in a completely different direction.

How great wouldn’t it be if we all knew exactly when that day might be so that we can be a bit more prepared.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi can now, in hindsight, pinpoint the exact moment her life changed and she even has a picture to show for it.

On Thursday, the South African beauty took to her Instagram account to post an image of the photograph she sent through when she entered the Miss SA competition. She won the title in 2019, which gained her entry to the Miss Universe competition, which she won.

In the post, Tunzi tells her followers she didn’t plan on entering the competition that year, but with just 30 minutes before entry deadline, she decided to submit her application anyway.