LOOK: Moozlie and Thabsie show off their perfect booties in thongs on a yacht in Durban

When Nigerian influencer Nella Rose said: “I suffered for 19 years it's time for me to shake my a$$ on a yacht, in Dubai, in a thong!” who knew that that the phrase was going to go viral with TikTokers posting videos pretending to be living their best lives on imaginary yachts. Local musician Thabsie, decided to celebrate her birthday with a group of close friends, including bestie Moozlie, on a yacht, in Durban over the weekend.

It might not have been in Dubai but the ladies were certainly doing a whole lot of shaking of booties, in very skimpy bikinis. Singer Moozlie took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and the birthday girl showing off their perfectly rounded bottoms. Wearing an apple green two-piece bikini, Nike sneakers, oversized green framed sunglasses and gold accessories, Moozlie is seen cupping Thabsie’s flawless derriere as they pose with their backs to the camera.

In the Instagram post captioned, “Bestie’s Birthday Weekend” there’s a shot of the ladies holding hands as they look back over their shoulders. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moozlie (@moozlie) Thabsie wore a tan high cut swimming costume with gold-link detail straps paired with Nike sneakers similar to the ones Moozlie’s wearing. Even though her costume was a full-piece it showed off just as much booty flesh. The singer wasn’t shy to post a few cheeky pictures either. One of the Instagram posts captioned “Life Partner Gang”, shows her hubby taking a “bite” of her peachy bottom.