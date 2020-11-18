LOOK: Mrs South Africa top 25 semi-finalists announced

Hot on the stiletto heels of the crowning of this year’s Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, the top 25 semi-finalists of the Mrs South Africa competition has been announced. The announcement was made at the summer soirée event held at the Casalinga Organic Farm in Gauteng. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs South Africa (@mrs_south_africa) The 25 semi-finalists are Tarryn Hattingh, Paula Msiza, Nkabati Mamorobela-Shezi, Thenjiwe Mdluli, Sherinne Winderley, Kerri Marks, Sumaiya Omar, Mokganyetsi Mashele, Naledia Marincowitz, Kamentha Pillay, Shannon Coetzee, Chandre Goosen-Joubert, Johanni Steenkamp, Zikhona Ngxata, Pearl Osa, Thando-Rose Manonga, Candice Williams-Redddiar, Marika Opperman, Liz-Meri Holton, Lisa Mthembu, Mandlakazi Gcasamba, Noko Mokobi, Natalie Joordan, Tarryn Pather, Ellenore Meyer. Mrs South Africa delegates are between the ages of 25 - 50 years of age and are mature, driven, ambitious and most of all real, relatable women who strive to be the best versions of themselves. They are wives, in some cases mothers, some are entrepreneurs and most are change makers, some are business women and others home makers, but they all want the best for their families and their community. They are brave and bonafide women. Here’s a look at the 25 semi-finalist:

The company has seen tremendous growth, in recent years, under the guidance of well-known business woman and entrepreneur, CEO Joani Johnson, and her management team, who are all experts in their fields.

“Mrs South Africa started out as a professional challenge for me. Today it is my vocation. While changing women, we have changed ourselves. While empowering others, we have become empowered and while teaching others, we have learnt so much. I recently read a quote which really resonated with me: I am here to support women until the day I die. And that is what we do at Mrs South Africa” says Johnson.

The reigning Mrs South Africa is 31-year-old Jacqueline Ferns from Polokwane in Limpopo.

The finale will take place on February 26 2021 at the Emperors Palace.