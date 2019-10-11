The are no rules when it comes to this trend. Picture: Instagram/boxbeautyco

Acid colours have been on the fashion and beauty scene for the past two summer seasons and it's not fading any time soon. On the beauty side, neon nails have been all the rage. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and her long bright green or orange is just one example of how popular the trend is.

Nails have been a fairly safe and easy way to incorporate the daring colours into your outfit.

This summer the stand-out colours will be adoring eyelids and brighting eyes - a look that will not only draw attention to your eyes but will surely get people talking.