LOOK: Newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane gets keys to her new whip

The perks of being Miss South Africa is not only that you’ll be living in a luxurious home, but you’ll also be driving in style. The newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane got keys to her new whip, and it’s a Mercedes Benz C-Class Sedan which she will drive for the year of her reign.

“Words cannot describe how absolutely excited I am to drive my new baby! “A million thank you’s!!!” said Mswane on an Instagram post, revealing her new car. The new queen received R1 million in cash from the Miss South Africa Organisation and more amazing prizes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) These include Bacher & Co: Fragrance sponsorship for her year of reign, being an ambassador of “Play Your Part”, dental and oral hygiene care from Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice and official hairstyling sponsor from Lajawi Hair for her year of reign. MUK haircare is also sponsoring her with hair products, while Neda Beauty & Healing will care for her brows, facial skin care treatments and laser treatments. Sparkle Cosmetics/Gelish SA/Morgan Taylor SA will take care of her nails during her reign, while Steve Madden will be sponsoring her with shoes.

Strands of Love will be sponsoring her with hair extensions, and Sun International will provide her with a comfortable home whenever she travels. Switch Playground SA is her official fitness partner, with Top Drawer Collection providing her with luxury sleepwear and ZOËT being her clothing sponsor. The two runners-up were Moratwe Masima, a qualified doctor from Midrand in Gauteng, and BCom Law degree student Zimi Mabunzi from eQonce (King William’s Town) in the Eastern Cape.