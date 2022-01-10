LOOK: Pearl Thusi causes traffic jam with her sizzling summer bod
Actress and television host Pearl Thusi set Instagram on fire after she posted sizzling snaps of herself wearing a gorgeous one-piece swimsuit, during her recent vacation in Cape Town.
On Sunday, the “Queen Sono” actress shared a video of herself showcasing her twerking skills while sipping on some gin and tonic.
She later shared photographs of herself overlooking a traffic jam, sending social media into a frenzy.
“I wonder what’s causing the traffic…” 🚗🚙🚕🚓🏎🚎🚙My exact line as I got out the pool,” shared the star.
Fans and industry friends were quick to react with Boity, Sarah Langa, Thuli Pongola, JaQuel Knight, and Yasmine Al Massri commenting with fire emojis, admiring Pearl’s bikini body.
Pearl isn’t the only celebrity serving body goals, Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola, who plays the conservative Celia Kunut shook the internet when she posted images of herself rocking a bikini at a petrol station
She simply captioned the post: “Stay Chilled.”
The “Happiness Ever After” star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi also set the internet alight after sharing her bikini shots on Instagram. The images were taken during her recent vacay in Cape Town.
“Partly cloudy with a touch of melanin magic,” read Nambitha’s caption.
More celebs are trying to break the net with their sizzling bikini bodies.
Rapper Nadia Nakai
Mihlali Ndamase
Actress and television host Minnie Dlamini-Jones
Radio and Television presenter Unathi Nkayi
Actress Thuli Phongola
Television presnter Pearl Modiadie