LOOK: Sbahle Mpisane shows off hot bod, new ink

Reality TV star Sbahle “Fitness Bunnie” Mpisane has just reminded the masses that summer bodies are made all year round. Talk about body goals. Known for her consistent healthy lifestyle, which she has documented on social media over the years, Fitness Bunnie shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers a sexy bikini snap, showcasing her hot booty and new ink.

In the photograph, the star is seen wearing a bright yellow bikini top with a matching thong, showing off the tattoos on her back and booty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) This is not the first time that Mpisane nearly breaks the internet with her toned body. Just a few weeks ago, the star set the internet alight when she unveiled her new ink with a sexy video of herself twerking while also performing outdoor exercise routines.

See the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) Meanwhile, Mpisane recently slammed a troll who proposed that she amputate her leg so she can “run freely and wear heels.” “I came across a DM from a girl, who was suggesting … because she was so nice and cute, so full of love … that I should amputate my foot so I can wear freely heels. So she was suggesting that I must go cut off my existing foot so I can run and be flexible like her,” shared Mpisane during a Live on Instagram.

“So when I read it, I was like, 'ugh whatever', and after reading her message, I decided to just get off Instagram and just like not focus and just continue doing my tattoo. “But I couldn’t stop thinking about it … And then I started crying. I cried out loud in the studio, and there were other people there as well.” “The fact that I still have both my feet is a blessing, and I thank God for that,” added Mpisane. Visibly hurt and frustrated by the comments that were coming through suggesting that she forgives the lady, Mpisane told her fans that she would not let this slide so easily.

