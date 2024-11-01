LOOK: Show-stopping and other-worldly Halloween costumes

Unusual and out-of-the-box Halloween costumes were the order of the day, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum turning heads and freaking everyone out. Kim Kardashian is mostly known for appearing on her family’s reality show, “The Kardashians” and also known for her impeccable fashion sense.

For Halloween, she mostly chooses costumes that are plain and simple, however, this year, she was bold and went for a look that many did not expect. The albino alligator look is very unique and bold for Halloween. Which is exactly what is needed because Halloween is a spooky holiday. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian dressed up as an albino alligator for Halloween 2024. Picture: Instagram Heidi Klum is well-known for her outrageous and bold Halloween costumes.

The Queen of Halloween sticks to the Halloween theme. And it was expected of her to channel her inner creative side and dress up as something unusual and unexpected. For Halloween 2024, Klum and her husband dressed up as ET. Model, Heidi Klum dressed up as ET for Halloween 2024. Picture: Instagram Janelle Monae is also known for her intriguing and out-of-this-world Halloween costumes. And this year, she wore a suit of the chubby alien and many people were creeped out on social media due to the accuracy of the costume. Singer, Janelle Monae dressed up as ET for Halloween 2024. Picture: Instagram Monae’s first Halloween costume was Frankenstein, but with a creative twist of having brown skin instead of the usual green Frankenstein flesh.

Singer, Janelle Monae dressed up as Frankenstein for Halloween 2024. Picture: Instagram Lizzo is also one of the celebrities who decided to wear a Halloween costume that was not anticipated by her fans. Her first costume was a box of Ozempic which she called Lizzompic, mocking people who said she used Ozempic for her weight loss. Singer, Lizzo dressed up as an Ozempic for Halloween 2024. Picture: Instagram Lizzo’s second Halloween costume was that of a face card, very unexpected and creative, as most people either choose to dress up as fictional characters or other celebrities.